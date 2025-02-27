Mandatory water conservation order issued for PA American Water customers across 3 local counties

Pennsylvania American Water has issued a mandatory water conservation order for around 70,000 customers in parts of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties.

PAWC said the mandatory conservation notice is necessary to maintain adequate water supply and pressure while the company works to fix an unexpected electrical issue at the Aldrich Water Treatment Plant.

Customers in the following communities are asked to temporarily limit their water use to essential purposes only, with a targeted reduction of 10-15% until further notice:

Allegheny County

Bethel Park

Clairton

Jefferson Borough

South Fayette

South Park

Beaver County

Frankfort Springs

Hanover

Washington County

Amwell

Buffalo

Burgettstown

Canonsburg

Canton

Carroll

Cecil

Chartiers,

City of Washington

Claysville

Cross Creek

Donegal

East Finley

East Washington

Fallowfield

Hanover

Hopewell

Houston

Independence

Jefferson

McDonald

Midway

Monongahela

Morris

Mount Pleasant

New Eagle

North Franklin

North Strabane

Nottingham

Peters

Robinson

Smith

Somerset

South Franklin

South Strabane

West Middletown

“Our teams are working diligently to repair the electrical issue and restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Pennsylvania American Water is notifying affected customers through its automated emergency notification system. The company will provide updates as needed and notify customers when the conservation order is lifted,” PAWC said in a release.

For the latest, click here and click on “Alerts.”

