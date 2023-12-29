Manufacturer inks expansion at New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Affival, a maker of cored wire that’s part of a global company called Opta Group, has committed to stay and grow at the New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park.

It’s a company that had a major presence at the 1.1 million-square-foot former Alcoa property that has reached an agreement with the business park’s new owners, a joint venture of Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern PA (RIDC) and Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC).

The company will add another 12,000 square feet to grow its total presence there to 152,368 square feet in two buildings, with the lease commitment extending to January 31, 2035.

