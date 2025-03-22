Marc Fogel attends Pittsburgh Penguins game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins hosted Marc Fogel for a game on Friday.

Fogel, a Butler County native, attended the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena.

The history teacher spent three years in a Russian prison after he was detained at an airport there for having a small amount of medical marijuana on him that was prescribed to treat his chronic back issues.

He was released as part of an exchange in February.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for their generous support - an extension of this amazing city’s warm, close-knit community that has rallied around our family during the toughest of times. The incredible kindness shown by the Pittsburgh sports teams, along with tremendous help from our local media, community leaders, politicians, artists, academics, advocates and activists strengthened my mentality to keep on keepin’ on like a true Pittsburgher. There were many days when the only good news I received was about my beloved Penguins winning. Our family will be forever grateful to this great city and great county,” Fogel said in a statement shared by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins welcome Oakmont history teacher, Butler County native, and Penguins fan, Marc Fogel.



Welcome home Marc! pic.twitter.com/JAusmKLlhU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 21, 2025

Fogel was shown on the jumbotron during the first period. He had a custom jersey with his last name on it in hand.

