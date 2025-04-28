March of Dimes holds 55th annual March for Babies in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — People came out to march for moms and babies on Sunday.

The 55th Annual March of Dimes March for Babies was held at PNC Park and Federal Street.

It is the organization’s largest fundraiser and the nation’s oldest charitable walk.

Money raised by the event goes towards research, education and advocacy for new moms.

“This organization is heartwarming. This event is heartwarming. This event brings together families from across our region for one common purpose, and that is to support the health and positive pregnancy outcomes for both moms and babies,” said Tina Morascyk with March of Dimes.

The March for Babies raised over $681,000 on Sunday. More donations are being accepted.

