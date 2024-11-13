Market Square Moment: New public art platform unveiled in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new public art platform can now be found in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Dubbed “Market Square Moment,” the platform can be found at 8 Market Square on the side of Pizzaiolo Primo. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said it will allow for a new, original work of art to be selected for the display on a regular basis.

It currently features artwork by Rigel Richardson called “Good Service,” a work inspired by the nature found in backyards and gardens in Millvale.

“The painting speaks to how so many different natural and human flows need to come together to support this fleeting, vibrant portrait of life,” Richardson said.. “Extending love, care, and support to others is the ultimate Good Service.” The work depicts a Cedar Waxwing, a bird native to Western Pennsylvania, consuming ripe, vibrant Service Berries. “It is poignant to have this work so close to The Point, here in Downtown, a beacon of confluence, when the art is so centered on currents.”

Market Square Moment is one of seven public art projects that the PDP has invested in this year.

“I can’t think of a more fitting name for the first artwork to occupy this unique and highly visible space than Good Service,” said PDP President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup. “Public art projects invite people to connect with a place and remember it long after they leave. It’s exciting to see art infrastructure of this scale in Market Square, which plays such an integral part to our identity as a neighborhood and a community. Transforming public spaces through urban design, art, and activations that reflect the diversity of our city’s core is at the center of what we do as an organization, and Moment builds upon these significant investments we’ve made thanks to the support of so many who share our vision for Downtown.”

