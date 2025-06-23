Local

Maroon 5 bringing tour to Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Audacy's 10th Annual We Can Survive NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during Audacy's 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy) (Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)
PITTSBURGH — Maroon 5 is bringing their U.S. arena tour to Pittsburgh.

The Grammy Award-winning band will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 14.

The band will be joined on stage by special guest Claire Rosinkranz

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before the general on sale on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

