Maroon 5 bringing tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Maroon 5 is bringing their U.S. arena tour to Pittsburgh.

The Grammy Award-winning band will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 14.

The band will be joined on stage by special guest Claire Rosinkranz

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before the general on sale on Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group