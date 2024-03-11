Mars School Board to vote on $24M elementary school expansion

MARS, Pa. — As enrollment continues to increase within the Mars Area School District, board members will soon weigh whether to approve a $24 million expansion project.

The proposal, which was reviewed and recommended by a Comprehensive Planning Community Action Committee, involves adding a new wing at Mars Area Elementary School. The construction would create 30 new classrooms and a new dining area. The existing cafeteria and kitchen would be converted into a STEAM classroom and additional offices.

“I think it’s a good idea for the area that’s expanding the way that it is,” said parent Ashley Hauser. “The class sizes are getting bigger.”

At the completion of the project, students K-3 would be housed within the building. Fourth graders would be moved to Mars Area Centennial School, which would also undergo an expansion project.

Completing both projects at the same time is “beyond the District’s funding limitations,” according to officials.

The elementary school construction would be prioritized considering it is “in the greatest need of additional space.”

The project would cost roughly $23.9 million, which is “equal to around 3.81 mills in real estate taxes.”

Channel 11 asked a district spokesperson if residents should expect a tax increase, or if other funding streams would be identified.

The spokesperson said, “the funding has yet to be determined and will be discussed openly in upcoming Finance and Budget Meetings.”

The spokesperson told Channel 11 that the board will discuss and vote on the recommendation at its meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

If the plan is approved, construction could begin in May 2025.

