Mason Rudolph agrees to 1-year deal with Titans, according to report

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) gestures while walking off the field after an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has agreed to a deal with the Titans, according to a report.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo says Rudolph agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans worth $3.62 million.

Rudolph spent six seasons with the Steelers and became a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

He spent most of his time with the team in a backup role. Rudolph got most of his 13 starts during 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was hurt in Week 2. He had another starting run at the end of the 2023 season when Kenny Pickett injured his ankle and Mitch Trubisky struggled to perform — playing well enough to earn the Steelers a playoff spot.

Our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh reported that Rudolph was tabbed as one of the best free agent quarterbacks. He was ranked sixth by former NFL general manager Randy Mueller.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

