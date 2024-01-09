Steelers to stick with Mason Rudolph during Wild Card Round vs. Bills

PITTSBURGH — It’s a big week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they play the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game secured just a few days ago when the Jaguars lost to the Titans.

In his regular press conference on Tuesday, Mike Tomlin released major updates about who will play and who won’t in Buffalo.

Tomlin said the Steelers are sticking with Mason Rudolph as the starter at quarterback. He’s led the team to victory every single game he’s started since Kenny Pickett sprained his ankle in early December.

As for other key players, Tomlin says T.J. Watt will be out after he sustained a grade two MCL sprain after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams in the air during the Ravens game Saturday. Tomlin says Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has struggled with injuries throughout the season, will start the week limited but the team is “optimistic” about his inclusion against the Bills.

Tomlin says the last few games have helped his squad gear up for this postseason run.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve essentially kind of been in the playoffs. Hopefully, that experience shows that urgency,” Tomlin said.

Kickoff for the Steelers vs. Bills Wild Card Round is Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

