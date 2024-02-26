Local

Mason Rudolph tabbed as one of the best free agent QBs

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mason Rudolph Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) gestures while walking off the field after an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

By Nick Farabaugh, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have publicly declared their interest in bringing back quarterback Mason Rudolph. A soon-to-be free agent, Rudolph is likely to hit the open market and could see what other teams will offer him. And former NFL general manager Randy Mueller believes that Rudolph is one of the better quarterbacks on the market.

In his new rankings with the Athletic, Mueller has Rudolph as the sixth-best quarterback in free agency ahead of guys like Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Jameis Winston. Rudolph is one spot behind Ryan Tannehill, while Kirk Cousins, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold outrank him.

Of course, with those players listed, Mason Rudolph is actually the second-youngest, tied with Mayfield. Only Darnold is younger at the age of 27.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Big changes to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police staffing are in effect
  • Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirms major changes 11 Investigates first told you about
  • Teen hurt in North Strabane house fire
  • VIDEO:Addiction recovery space in Sharpsburg expands with hopes of reaching more people
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read