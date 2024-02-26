Mason Rudolph tabbed as one of the best free agent QBs

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have publicly declared their interest in bringing back quarterback Mason Rudolph. A soon-to-be free agent, Rudolph is likely to hit the open market and could see what other teams will offer him. And former NFL general manager Randy Mueller believes that Rudolph is one of the better quarterbacks on the market.

In his new rankings with the Athletic, Mueller has Rudolph as the sixth-best quarterback in free agency ahead of guys like Joe Flacco, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Jameis Winston. Rudolph is one spot behind Ryan Tannehill, while Kirk Cousins, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold outrank him.

Of course, with those players listed, Mason Rudolph is actually the second-youngest, tied with Mayfield. Only Darnold is younger at the age of 27.

