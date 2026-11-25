MASONTOWN, Pa. — The Masontown Police Department won’t be dissolved, at least not yet.

Previous coverage >>> Masontown residents rally to save police department from being disbanded

Borough council postponed a scheduled vote on the department Tuesday night, saying the meeting wasn’t advertised correctly.

The police force consists of two full-time officers and up to six part-time officers.

Previous coverage >>> Leaders, residents discuss whether to dissolve Masontown Police Department during a tense meeting

According to the council, disbanding the agency might save money for the borough and provide property tax relief to residents.

The decision marks the council’s second stalled effort to eliminate the department.

Previous coverage >>> Masontown council votes to put police back to work after previously voting to disband department

Officials had the same problem in January, after failing to give the public proper notice of meetings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group