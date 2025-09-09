Onlookers left shocked as large fire destroys apartment building in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Forward Avenue is often filled with constant traffic as people walk by Jefferson Apartments every day. On Tuesday, many people stopped to watch as smoke billowed out of that building and flames destroyed it.

“I saw it coming over the bridge in Bloomfield...So, I took my bike and rode down here because my kids go to school here and I wanted to make sure everything is okay,” said Gabe Perlow of Squirrel Hill.

When he got to the scene, he saw firefighters up high on their ladder trucks, using a downward attack on the quickly spreading flames.

Forward Avenue Fire Drone 11 Video of Forward Avenue Fire in Squirrel Hill

Perlow stayed for a bit longer to watch the firefighters battle the flames.

“This is Pittsburgh’s finest, so making sure they’re keeping everything under control. The fact that they’ve kept it from spreading is pretty amazing,” said Perlow.

Throughout the day, people came from all over the city to watch the firefight, including James Vanlandingham, who grew up down the street.

“To see a building that’s been there before I was ever born, being demolished due to a fire…it’s just heartbreaking," said James Vanlandingham of Squirrel Hill.

An emergency demolition has been scheduled for the building.

