Massive fire destroys 2 mobile homes in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A massive fire destroyed two mobile homes in Westmoreland County on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Heritage Lane in Murrysville.

When our crews arrived, the flames were out, but heavy smoke was still coming from the homes.

Emergency dispatchers said so far, no one has been hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group