Massive flames rip through house in Spring Hill

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are at the scene of a major house fire in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

The fire broke out in a house in the 900 block of Luella Street.

PHOTOS: Massive flames rip through house in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Flames can be seen touching power lines and shooting out of the windows while the fire tears through the home.

