PITTSBUGH — A suspect is in custody after a massive search in Pittsburgh.

Officers on scene tell Channel 11 that they were searching for a suspect near the 31st Street Bridge. That suspect has since been taken into custody.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Check Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group