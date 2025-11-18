Massive water main break flooding road in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A massive water main break is flooding a road in an Allegheny County neighborhood.

Water is flowing down Meadowlark Drive in Scott Township.

Fire crews are on scene working to block the water from flowing inside homes along the street.

Right now, it’s unknown how many homes are affected by the break.

A live look at the break, on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.

