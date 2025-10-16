Massive water main break floods part of Pittsburgh roadway

PITTSBURGH — A massive water main break flooded a part of a Pittsburgh roadway Thursday morning.

The break near the intersection of Coast Avenue and Banksville Road in Beechview happened around 4:30 a.m.

The water flooded a parking lot and part of Banksville Road.

The leak has since been stopped, but American Water has advised that customers may experience low water pressure or no water at all until the break is repaired.

The water company expects repairs to be completed by 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group