MAWC implementing mandatory conservation for declining levels in Beaver Run Reservoir

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County announced mandatory conservation will go into effect due to declining levels in the Beaver Run Reservoir.

The water level in the reservoir has dipped to an elevation of 1,033 feet above sea level.

This impacts customers on the MAWC’s northern system and four outlying systems that are supplied from the reservoir.

MAWC said the watershed has received inconsistent to no rain since restrictions were first announced on Nov. 16.

To see if you are impacted by mandatory conservation, click here.

Click here for tips on conserving water.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group