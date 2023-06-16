Mayor Ed Gainey renames Pittsburgh ‘Swiftsburgh’ on Friday, Saturday in honor of Eras Tour

PITTSBURGH — Welcome to Swiftsburgh!

Be it resolved that I, City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, officially rename Pittsburgh for the international superstar @taylorswift13 in honor of her sold-out weekend of shows in our great City. https://t.co/avW84kwKMN — Mayor Ed Gainey (@MayorEdGainey) June 16, 2023

Mayor Ed Gainey has officially renamed Pittsburgh “Swiftsburgh” for Friday and Saturday in honor of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows this weekend.

“Taylor Swift’s remarkable musical journey has touched millions with her unconditional love, generosity, kindness and philanthropic spirit,” the proclamation reads. “Her unselfishness and compassion ranked her at number one on the Do Something’s Gone Good list. Taylor Swift’s humanitarianism, multi-talented artistry, creativity and brilliance has established a standard of excellence throughout the music industry.”

Earlier in the week, 11 News asked Gainey what his favorite Taylor Swift song is.

“Shake It Off, yeah!” he said.

