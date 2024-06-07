Mayor Gainey signs emergency declaration after fire at Second Avenue Commons

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency after a fire at Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter this week.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The declaration will help expedite repairs for the shelter, a news release says, and city leaders are ready to take action to be sure the shelter is repaired and reopened as quickly as possible.

“Expediting the repair and reopening of the Second Avenue Commons is critical for the health and safety for some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This order will ensure that we are able to move with the speed required to meet this moment in order to return this critical piece of our health and human services infrastructure to operation.”

The declaration is in effect until Dec. 8, 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group