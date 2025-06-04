Mayor Gainey’s wife, bodyguard involved in afternoon crash in Larimer, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey’s vehicle was involved in a crash when his wife was inside on Tuesday afternoon, Channel 11 sources say.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that first responders were sent to a crash on 5th Avenue and Hamilton Avenue in Larimer just after 5 p.m. One person was taken to an area hospital.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office says Michelle Gainey was evaluated by medics on scene and released with minor injuries. The bodyguard, who sources say suffered an arm injury, was taken to a hospital. He’s in stable condition.

The other driver stayed on scene and was not hurt, per Gainey’s office.

Our crew on scene saw officers looking at two vehicles behind caution tape. One of those vehicles, a black SUV had damage to the driver’s side door, and its airbags were deployed.

The Mayor’s Office says the crash is currently under investigation and asked for privacy.

