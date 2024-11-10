Mayor’s Charitable Fund holds first fundraiser to raise money for nearly 20 local communities

BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Mayor’s Charitable Fund hosted its first event since its inception on Saturday.

It is a group of nearly 20 local mayors who started the fund to help people in need in their communities.

“We can help out with a Thanksgiving or a Christmas dinner or clothing, food, or a food drive, or something and it’s to help people that are hurting and need help with things the boro normally can’t do,” Munhall Mayor Rob Falce said.

The group held an evening of music and food at the Grandview Golf Course in Braddock.

The current communities represented are:

Swissvale

Mt. Oliver

North Braddock

East Pittsburgh

Braddock

Rankin

Braddock Hills

Munhall

Chalfant

West Mifflin

Turtle Creek

Homestead

McKees Rocks

Crafton

Bellevue

White Oak

Pitcairn

Clairton

More communities are expected to join the charity.

