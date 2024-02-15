McCali Manor demolished after devastating 2023 fire, youth organization searching for new home

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — It’s been nearly a year since a fire destroyed the historic McCali Manor, a tough year for Jane Altman.

She’s owned the building since 2009 and spent nearly $750,000 to restore it.

>> McCali Manor in Mount Pleasant a ‘total loss’ after fire

“We put a lot of love in restoring the building,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “When I came Sunday and saw the first hole, that was pretty emotional.”

Crews started to demolish the building on Sunday. By Thursday, the building had been reduced to a pile of bricks.

While Altman owned the building – it was a restaurant and hosted events and weddings. Seven tenants were living there.

It also served as the home of ArtTEK for teens – a “STEAM” workshop.

“ArtTEK for Teens basically recognizes that there is a void in between for the creative kid to cross over into technology,” Altman said.

They taught teens everything from drone operation and video editing to 3-D printing and computer-aided design, or CAD.

But for the past year – they’ve not been able to do any of that. They don’t have a home, and the equipment is in storage.

“There’s been people who reach out to us and ask when are you starting again, and we can’t give them an answer,” Altman said.

But, they’re not giving up.

Altman said ArtTEK is looking for locations across Westmoreland County so they can hold small classes with 10-12 students in their own communities. But that’s expensive.

So – Altman’s nonprofit – River Art Works – is raising money for the ArtTEK for Teens program – and to fund an art retreat for students.

She’s raising money on GoFundMe. Click here if you’d like to donate.

She said any help is appreciated for this program she calls vital to Westmoreland County.

“This gives our kids incredible hope, a way to make a sustainable living,” Altman said. “I have people who say if you get these kids trained in this way, we’ll hire them. They don’t need to go to college, we’ll hire them right now.”

For more information on theArtTEK for Teens program, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group