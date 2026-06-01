McCormick’s event last year drew $92 billion in development. This year’s summit shifts its focus.

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick is planning a follow-up to last year’s successful Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh with a two-day conference focused on defense, energy and technology in central Pennsylvania that organizers promise will include announced investments and partnerships.

The 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit will be held over two days July 14 and 15 at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. On tap will be a similar mixture of CEOs, Trump administration officials, investors and senior U.S. military leaders attending, although a participant list hasn’t yet been released.

Last year’s event, which was held at Carnegie Mellon University and featured President Donald J. Trump, was the site of $92 billion in economic development announcements centered around natural gas, nuclear, data centers and artificial intelligence both in western Pennsylvania and around the state.

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