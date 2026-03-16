McDonald police seize several modified BB guns, issue warning to parents

MCDONALD, Pa. — The McDonald Police Department is sending a warning to parents after seizing several BB guns that were modified to look real.

Police said they found two of these guns in March.

The guns were reportedly modified with metal parts and fake gun manufacturer stampings in order to look real.

“In past incidents across the country, suspects have been shot by police and citizens brandishing these facsimile guns. We would advise parents to educate their children on the danger that these items can present,” the McDonald Police Department said in a statement.

Police said one gun was found in a case of a fight and another was found in a suspicious activity case that involved marijuana, gummies, a THC vape, wax and spray paint. They added that both of the juveniles said they had the guns “for protection.”

Both juveniles are facing charges, police say.

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