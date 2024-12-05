McKees Rocks Bridge closure postponed until 2025, PennDOT says

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Bridge closure has been postponed until next year.

The bridge was originally supposed to close Thursday but was postponed due to inclement weather hitting the Pittsburgh region.

PennDOT said details will be provided in advance of the closure.

The work is part of a $38.6 million McKees Rocks Bridge preservation project, which is expected to be completed next fall.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group