MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Inspections will take place on the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday, according to PennDOT.

Crews from the NBIS will be conducting routine inspections.

The inspections will require short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flaggers will assist drivers through the work zone as needed.

