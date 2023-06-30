McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin talks about upcoming CPR Tour stopping in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 talked on the phone to McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin about his upcoming Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour coming to Pittsburgh on July 7, 8 and 9.

“Pittsburgh has always been my target where I wanted to make an impact in the community because that’s where I’m from,” Hamlin said.

The tour kicks off Friday, June 7 with the Damar Hamlin Youth Football Camp at Cupples Stadium.

“Just to allow the kids to interact with me and others and ask all the questions in the world they may have. I think that’s very important. Just to give them the information to guide them in the right direction,” Hamlin said. “That’s what I always wanted as a kid. It’ll be special.”

On Saturday, July 8, a celebrity softball game is set for 6 p.m. at Pitt’s Charles L. Cost Field. Hamlin wouldn’t bite when asked who would be playing but hinted it would be Pitt legends and NFL players.

The main event happens Sunday, July 9, on what the City of Pittsburgh has designated as Damar Hamlin Day. That’s when the Chasing M’s Foundation in partnership with the American Heart Association and the Pittsburgh Pirates plan to train about 1500 people on how to do CPR and use an AED. An AED saved Hamlin’s life in January when he collapsed during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin called the event at PNC Park super special.

“It’s like giving people a superpower,” Hamlin added. “With training, people can be that lifesaver. You don’t always have to be able to pick up a ball or catch and throw a ball. You can be a difference maker, lifesaver, superhero in different ways, like through saving a life.”

Hamlin also is hoping children will benefit from the training.

“Even if the kids don’t really understand what they’re getting to do, in the long run, they will, so it’ll be beneficial for them. They’ll be able to not just be a bystander (should something happen), but be a lifesaver if they’re ever called upon,” Hamlin said.

The tour ends Sunday night with an all-star football game at Highmark Stadium, one that Hamlin has been a part of for years - Chasing M’s versus Jaster Athletes. Jaster Athletes is hosting the event involving about 75 teens who recently graduated from high school. Each was selected based on accomplishments during their senior year.

Hamlin said he loves being able to give back to his hometown. He was born and raised in McKees Rocks, and graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh.

This past week, he threw out the first pitch at a Pirates game.

“When they introduced me it was so loud. I couldn’t believe it, I just enjoyed it. I’m just excited to be able to return a piece of the love the city shows me,” Hamlin said.

He hopes to have the same kind of energy for the 3-day event.

“I want people to know, I’m just excited for the weekend,” Hamlin said. “Come out and get trained.”

Schedule of Events:





Damar Hamlin Youth Football Camp

Friday, July 7th: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cupples Stadium, 341 South Bellefield Avenue.

For youth ages 5-12, tickets are free of charge and available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/damar-hamlins-youth-football-camp-tickets-654089578537.





Charity Softball Game

Saturday, July 8: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The Charles L. Cost Field, 365 Robinson Street

Tickets are available to the public for $15 via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chasing-ms-charity-softball-game-tickets-660622318137 or at the gate with proceeds going to Chasing M’s Foundation.





Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour

Sunday, July 9: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supporting the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers, Chasing M’s Foundation is hosting this community event to provide no-cost Hands-Only CPR training from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance through online sign-up at CPR TOUR | PNC PARK. During the event, the Highmark Riverwalk & AHN Picnic Park will be open along with concessions, access to the playground for kids, and an appearance by the Pirate mascot. In addition to the public event, Chasing M’s will be providing free CPR training for youth sports groups and distributing AEDs to a group of youth sports organizations to help keep kids safe.





Chasing M’s vs. Jaster Athletes All-Star Football Game

Sunday, July 9: 6:00 - 10:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Highmark Stadium, 510 West Station Square Drive

A tradition that Damar Hamlin has been part of for several years, the game is hosted by Jaster Athletes and involves approximately 75 youth who have recently graduated from high school. Each has been selected on the basis of their accomplishments during their senior year.

This event is open to the public, and tickets are available for $10 via https://am.ticketmaster.com/riverhoundssc/Allstarfootballgame with proceeds going to the Chasing M’s Foundation. Tickets will be sold at the gate.





