McKees Rocks pleads guilty to possessing nearly 1,800 files of child porn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A McKees Rocks man pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child exploitation.

The Department of Justice said Brandon Jennings, 38, was found in possession of 926 images and 803 videos showing sexual exploitation of minors in 2021.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, Jennings pleaded guilty.

Officials said he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. He could also receive a fine of up to $250,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group