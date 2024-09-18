Local

McKees Rocks police warn of overnight vehicle break-ins

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is warning residents of a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins.

Police said there were multiple overnight vehicle break-ins Tuesday. The targeted vehicles were Hyundais and KIAs.

Police are advising the public not to leave anything of value in your car and to make sure updated software and security programming, like a steering wheel lock, is installed.

