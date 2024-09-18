McKees Rocks police warn of overnight vehicle break-ins

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is warning residents of a recent uptick in vehicle break-ins.

Police said there were multiple overnight vehicle break-ins Tuesday. The targeted vehicles were Hyundais and KIAs.

Police are advising the public not to leave anything of value in your car and to make sure updated software and security programming, like a steering wheel lock, is installed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group