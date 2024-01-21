McKeesport announces unexpected death of K9

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport has announced that one of the city’s K9s has died.

The K9 unit team made the announcement on Friday evening.

Police say the dog, Farkle, suffered a medical emergency but it died peacefully next to its partner, Lieutenant Nick Matthews.

He was a certified apprehension, building search and narcotics detection dog.

Farkle had been with the McKeesport Police Department since 2012.

