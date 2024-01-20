Local

Crews battling 5-alarm fire in Homestead

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

E 17th Avenue fire Smoke and flames pour out of a building in Homestead as multiple crews work to put out the fire.

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Multiple crews are battling a large fire in Homestead.

Allegheny County 911 confirms firefighters, police and EMS were sent to a building on the 200 block of East 17 Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said crews are battling a 5-alarm fire. The department says crews are “ facing multiple structures involved, water supply issues, and frigid temperatures.”

Video shared with Channel 11 News shows heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the attic of the building.

A dispatcher said at least three people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 News more.

