McKeesport Area School District employee on leave amid investigation into incident with student

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport Area School District said one of its staff members has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into a reported incident involving a student.

The district released a letter to parents and the community on Tuesday, alerting them of the situation.

Superintendent Donald L. MacFann said the investigation is regarding a “report involving a staff member and a student.” No details on what that report said have been released at this time.

The staff member being placed on leave is standard district procedure.

MacFann said there is no threat to the safety of the students, the staff or the rest of the school community.

The district will release more information as it is made available on necessary to share.

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