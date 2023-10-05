McKeesport Area teachers vote to authorize strike

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Teachers in the McKeesport Area School District have voted to authorize a strike.

According to a news release, the strike is coming after repeated attempts to negotiate an agreement with the district.

Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca is speaking with the president of the teacher’s union. We’ll have the latest on this story tonight on 11 at 11.

“A strike authorization provides the MAEA Negotiations Committee with the authority to call a strike, if necessary, under Pennsylvania’s public sector strike law, Act 88 of 1992. At this time, MAEA is continuing to negotiate with the Board in order to reach a fair and equitable contract settlement,” said Gerald McGrew Jr., MAEA president.

The teachers in the district have been without a contract since Aug. 31.

The release said a tentative agreement was reached in June, but the board ended up rejecting the contract.

“What is clear to us is that the Board and district administration are in a state of chaos, without any obvious leadership,” said McGrew. “No one wants a strike. However, in taking this step, the membership of the MAEA has clearly indicated to the Board that we will use any and all measures available to us under Pennsylvania law in order to reach a contract settlement that treats all members of our union fairly and equitably.”

