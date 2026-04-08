McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge reopens to drivers

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge is now open to traffic again.

PennDOT said the bridge opened at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

While the bridge is open again, it will still be restricted to a single lane of traffic in both directions.

It had been closed since around March 14 for upgrades, including concrete and steel repairs, concrete shoulder placement and bridge containment work.

The sidewalk on the bridge closed on Wednesday at 7 a.m. and will remain closed throughout the next phase of the bridge project.

The ramp connecting Route 837 to the bridge is still closed. Officials ask drivers to take the following detour until that portion reopens.

Take Route 837 (South Duquesne Boulevard) northbound

South Duquesne Boulevard becomes Kennywood Boulevard

Kennywood Boulevard becomes River Road

From the left lane, take the ramp to 376 toward Rankin Bridge/Swissvale

Turn right at the light and cross the Rankin Bridge

Take the Rankin/Braddock ramp

Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard becomes Bowman Avenue

Follow Bowman Avenue to the McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge

End detour

The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-July.

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