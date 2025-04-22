McKeesport elementary student injured in ‘bus-related incident,’ district says

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport student was injured in a “bus-related incident” on Monday afternoon.
In a letter to families of McKeesport Area School District, Superintendent Donald L. MacFann says an elementary school student was hurt in an incident around 3:45 p.m. at the corner of Soles Street and Stewart Street.
MacFann didn’t specify what happened beyond saying a school bus was involved.
The student was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their condition wasn’t immediately available.
“We understand this news is deeply concerning and want to assure that a full investigation is underway,” MacFann’s letter read.
