McKeesport elementary student injured in ‘bus-related incident,’ district says

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport student was injured in a “bus-related incident” on Monday afternoon.

In a letter to families of McKeesport Area School District, Superintendent Donald L. MacFann says an elementary school student was hurt in an incident around 3:45 p.m. at the corner of Soles Street and Stewart Street.

MacFann didn’t specify what happened beyond saying a school bus was involved.

The student was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their condition wasn’t immediately available.

“We understand this news is deeply concerning and want to assure that a full investigation is underway,” MacFann’s letter read.

