McKeesport man indicted for possessing ammunition as a felon

A McKeesport man has been indicted for violating federal firearms laws, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, Desmond Donte Lee, 46, possessed ammunition on or around May 1, 2023. He was found to be possessing this ammunition as part of an investigation into a March 2023, shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex where two people were killed and another was hurt.

The DOJ says Lee is prohibited from possessing ammunition because he’s been convicted of three prior felonies, including for drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Lee faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

