McKeesport police looking for missing 18-year-old girl

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The City of McKeesport Police Department is looking for a missing 18-year-old girl.

Deja Lawrence went missing from N. Clay Street in Dravosburg, police said.

Lawrence is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Wendy’s t-shirt, black pants and black Air Force 1′s.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the McKeesport Police Department at (412) 675-5015 or dial 911.

