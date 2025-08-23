McKeesport Warhogs host 3rd Annual Flight 93 Memorial Ride

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The McKeesport Warthogs are hosting their Third Annual Flight 93 Memorial Ride on Aug. 23, starting at Z & M Harley Davidson in Greensburg.

This event honors the 40 passengers and crew of Flight 93 who lost their lives in a terrorist attack. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., with the ride commencing at 10:30 a.m.

The McKeesport Chapter of the Warthogs was created in July 2019 and is the second chapter in Pennsylvania. The Warthogs are known for supporting various charities and the families of injured and fallen first responders.

The ride will make a stop at the Forks Inn in Ligonier, PA, before returning to Z & M Harley Davidson. SpitfireZ catering will provide food and refreshments upon return for all registered riders and passengers.

Ride shirts are available for $15 if ordered during early registration, which ends on August 1st. A limited number of shirts will be available on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place rain or shine, and no refunds will be issued. Participants are encouraged to check out other nonprofit events in Greensburg.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group