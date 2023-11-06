McKnight Road Chick-fil-A reopens after remodel

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An area Chick-fil-A is ready to serve patrons again after a temporary closure.

The restaurant’s location on McKnight Road closed down at the end of September so it could undergo a remodel.

On Facebook, the location announced “Today is the day,” marking that it’s reopened after the remodeling project.

“Come in and see our new look! We are looking forward to serving you,” the post says in part.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group