Ross Township Chick-fil-A to temporarily close for remodel

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-trafficked Chick-fil-A location in Ross Township is closing temporarily.

On Facebook, the restaurant on McKnight Road announced it’s getting an upgrade. But, in order to complete the remodel, they’ll have to temporarily shut down.

The restaurant’s last day open before the project begins is Saturday, Sept. 30. Currently, the location expects to reopen in November.

The restaurant plans to share more about its upgrade later in the week.

