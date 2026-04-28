Meadowcroft opening for the year on Saturday

A Pittsburgh-area historic landmark is about to reopen for the year.

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, which is about an hour outside of Pittsburgh, opens on Saturday.

This National Historic Landmark is the oldest site of human habitation in North America, where visitors can explore an archaeological wonder where people lived more than 19,000 years ago.

Meadowcroft also takes visitors on a journey through history with three re-created villages, a 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village, an 18th-century Frontier Trading Post and the 19th-century Meadowcroft Village.

Visitors can also stop in for a variety of events throughout the year — competitions, celebrations and tours, included. Click here to find the full schedule of programs.

Meadowcroft is only open on weekends before Memorial Day and after Labor Day. During the summer season between the holidays, the site is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for kids.

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