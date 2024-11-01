Local

Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle in Lower Burrell

By WPXI.com News Staff

Medical helicopter called to motorcycle crash in Lower Burrell At least one person was injured in a crash (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Lower Burrell.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Greensburg Road and Dutchman Run Road at 12:59 p.m. on Friday.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

An SUV is also at the crash scene with damage to its front.

Greensburg Road is closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local Halloween parade receives backlash over float depicting Trump leading Harris in chains
  • 3 people taken to hospital after being bitten by dogs during trick-or-treat hours in Tarentum
  • Retiring Pittsburgh police chief denies misleading council
  • VIDEO: 2024 was Pittsburgh’s hottest Halloween on record, reaching 80 degrees
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read