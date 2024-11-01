Medical helicopter called to crash involving motorcycle in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Lower Burrell.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Greensburg Road and Dutchman Run Road at 12:59 p.m. on Friday.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

An SUV is also at the crash scene with damage to its front.

Greensburg Road is closed in the area of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

