Meek Penguins go gently to Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-18-6) scored on their first two shots of the third period. The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-31-10) couldn’t score on any of their shots.

The Penguins quickly faded and lost 4-0 to Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Friday. Since the NHL season resumed following the Four Nations Face-Off, the Penguins are just 1-6-1.

The Penguins looked soft and overmatched. Perhaps it was the post-NHL trade deadline reality hitting home and realizing that help is not on the way, or perhaps the Penguins’ struggles were the result of trading away several players to further the organization’s revamp. Since the Penguins lost on Tuesday, general manager Kyle Dubas traded away scrappy winger Michael Bunting, the structured Anthony Beauviller, and the popular Cody Glass.

