Meet Joey Porter, Jr., Steely McBeam during Pittsburgh Pep Rally at The Block Northway

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pep Rally is planned for later this week at The Block Northway in Ross Township.
The event will take place Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the Farmers Market in the south corridor located between DSW and Lands’ End.
Steelers mascot Steely McBeam will make an appearance between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and there will be a public signing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Steeler Joey Porter, Jr.
Various food trucks, vendors, games including corn hole, music and more will all be a part of the celebration.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group