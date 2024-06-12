Meet Oakley, Pittsburgh’s newest police K-9

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit introduced its newest member, Oakley, on social media.

Oakley is a 2-year-old female bloodhound. She was donated and trained by Public Safety Dogs Inc. in North Carolina.

Officer Kevin Merkel is K-9 Oakley’s handler. His previous bloodhound Cappy died in March.

Officer Merkel and Oakley have been deployed twice since she arrived in Pittsburgh.

“Welcome aboard K-9 Oakley!” a Facebook post reads.

