Mega Car Cruise in South Park Township imparts passion for classic cars onto younger generations

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The 14th-annual Rev ’Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise made its way through South Park Township Sunday.

Part of Corrigan Drive was closed so it could be lined with classic cars of all kinds.

Participants say it’s a great chance to see some classic cars while also getting younger generations interested in learning about older vehicles.

Many enthusiasts say they themselves started at an early age.

“Part of how we grew up was either in cars or some tech now,” said Tom Furnival. “We grew up working on cars.”

The event also featured the annual cruise down Corrigan Drive.

The whole thing helps raise funds for UPMC Children’s Hospital.

