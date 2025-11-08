Mega Millions jackpot rises to $900M

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing!

No one matched all five white numbers and the Mega Ball on Friday night.

Now the estimated jackpot sits at $900 million for Tuesday’s drawing, which lottery officials say is the eighth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The cash option is up to $415.3 million.

The numbers chosen on Friday were 16-21-23-48-70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5. The jackpot stood at an estimated $843 million going into the drawing.

While no one snagged the jackpot, more than 680,000 people won prizes — including one person who got a ticket in Pennsylvania who won $50,000.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27, lottery officials said.

Click here for the full drawing results.

