Memorial bike ride honoring EMS providers killed in line of duty ends in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania EMS Provider Foundation ended its 15th annual Memorial Bike Ride in Pittsburgh.

The event remembers EMS providers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ride started on Friday in Erie and ended on Monday at Heinz Memorial Chapel with a service to honor those workers.

“It’s a very solemn and sacred thing we do. We read their names, we tell their stories, we remember who they are, we never forget,” said Chair of PA EMS Provider Foundation Doug Garretson.

Garretson added that it is important to recognize medics and the service they provide, despite dangerous situations.

“Our EMS providers are often overlooked in their day-to-day lives. We share a solemn obligation to honor and remember our Pennsylvania EMS providers who made the ultimate sacrifice serving the residents of this Commonwealth,” Garretson said.

They remembered 82 people who have lost their lives since the inception of modern-day EMS.

The foundation started in 2007 and provides grants and aid to people who become critically injured while working. They also provide scholarships to aspiring paramedics.

