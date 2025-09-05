Memorial stair climb in West View to honor first responders who died in 9/11 terror attacks

WEST VIEW, Pa. — An upcoming event in West View will honor the first responders who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

On Sunday, CrossFit AIM will host a 9/11 Stair Climb at Martorelli Stadium, 5336 Perrysville Ave. Heat times are 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Participants will climb 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

The event is open to the public. Participants can wear gear if they choose.

A $5 donation is requested, with all proceeds benefiting the Berkeley Hills Fire Company and West View Volunteer Fire Department.

